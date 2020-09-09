Anti-Drone Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Anti-Drone Market Analysis 2020

Anti-Drone Market 2020

Anti-Drone or Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is a system, which provides the extreme protection to areas with services of various sizes, forms and functions. It provides security to private houses, commercial venues, government buildings, industrial installations, airports, prisons, border security, critical infrastructure, military facilities, etc. Increased security breach incidences by unidentified drones and rising terrorism activities are the major factors driving growth of this market.

In this report, the Global Anti-Drone market was valued at USD 334.8 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 2,212.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period.

Report Overview

The Anti-Drone market report progress across the analysis period 2014 to 2019 is recorded and presented.

Key Market Players

A large number of companies are observed to make their presence in the market. These reputed enterprises of the Anti-Drone market are enlisted in the report that are determined by their place of origin and contribution. However, financial statues and opportunities are also considered for profiling the names. Expansion policies and other plans significant to these companies are studied and elaborated in the report.

The top players covered in Anti-Drone market are:

Thales Group,

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.,

Lockheed Martin Corp.,

Dedrone Inc.,

Raytheon Co.,

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,

SCG LLC,

Droneshield Ltd.,

Theiss UAV Solutions,

BSS Holland BV,

Advanced Radar Technologies SA

Segment Study

The assessment of the Anti-Drone market in segment can promote the expansion of the market across the review period. Different parameters used for the analysis of the Anti-Drone market can be application and other types of parameters are offered in the report. The exhaustive assessment of the market is offered here in the exclusive report. These reputed enterprises of the Anti-Drone market are enlisted in the report that are determined by their place of origin and contribution.

Segmentation: Based on technology segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Laser System

• Kinetic System

• Electronics System

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Security & Detection

• Detection and Disruption

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Military & Defense Homeland Security

• Commercial

o Public Venues

o Critical Infrastructures

o Households

Market Overview

It is noted that a chain of events has created considerable impact the market. There are critical forces that are observed to alter the dynamics the market. In-depth assessment of the Anti-Drone market is observed to play considerable role that are recorded as valuable insights in form of factors for the market.

Regional Analysis

There are key geographies across which the analysis of the Anti-Drone market is done. North America, APAC, and EU are these key regions. The pace of expansion of the market across these areas is elaborate in the report. There are multiple causes that are observed cause alteration in the expansion of the market across different regions and these causes are explained in detail. Demographics causes for the expansion of the market in these areas are estimated by our researchers.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. Key Trends

…..

9. MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS

9.1. Market Share/Positioning Analysis

9.2. Key Innovators

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Thales Group

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.1.3. Strategy

9.3.1.4. Key Developments

9.3.2. Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

9.3.2.1. Overview

9.3.2.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.2.3. Strategy

9.3.2.4. Key Developments

9.3.3. Lockheed Martin Corp.

9.3.3.1. Overview

9.3.3.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.3.3. Strategy

9.3.3.4. Key Developments

9.3.4. Dedrone Inc.

9.3.4.1. Overview

9.3.4.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.4.3. Strategy

9.3.4.4. Key Developments

9.3.5. Raytheon Co

9.3.5.1. Overview

9.3.5.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.5.3. Strategy

9.3.5.4. Key Developments

9.3.6. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

9.3.6.1. Overview

9.3.6.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.6.3. Strategy

9.3.6.4. Key Developments

9.3.7. SCG LLC

9.3.7.1. Overview

9.3.7.2. Type/Service Vertical

9.3.7.3. Strategy

9.3.7.4. Key Developments

Continued…..

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

