Now Hiring! TBI HR Analyst, Criminal History Examiner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

HR ANALYST 2 Human Resources Unit, TBI Headquarters (Nashville) 1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary Range: $3,053-$4,885

Job Duties: Serves as the Agency Time and Labor Administrator. This role includes auditing time and labor reports; processing special overtime projects related to time and labor; processing all requests for special leave, to include but not limited to FMLA, Sick Leave Bank, and military leave; processing resignations, retirements, and separations; preparing requests for supplemental pay; will serve as an alternate Agency Benefits Coordinator and an alternate Performance Management Coordinator.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to one year of professional human resources work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying fulltime professional or paraprofessional human resources experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in human resources or other related acceptable fields may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year. OR One year of professional general human resources experience with the State of Tennessee.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 11222. This position will be posted on September 9, 2020 – September 15, 2020 for five business days.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3 Tennessee Instant Check System, TBI Headquarters (Nashville) 1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary Range: $2,513-$4,018

Job Duties: Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will process Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) appeals by receiving a purchaser’s appeal, CHE3 shall proceed with efforts to obtain the final disposition(s), or the missing information needed for a final determination of the transaction. For all denied appeals, make accurate entries on each transaction. Review court and arrest documentation information daily. Ensure all subjects who are not prohibited from purchasing firearms can and the subjects that are unqualified from purchasing firearms are notified in writing within 24 hours. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 11219. This position will be posted on September 9, 2020 – September 15, 2020 for five business days.

