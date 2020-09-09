Mounting Dream Launches New State-of-the-Art Universal Tilt TV Mount and Height-adjustable Soundbar Bracket

New Tilt TV Mount and Soundbar Bracket Give Consumers More High-quality Options for Enjoying Entertainment during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- LA PUENTE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mounting Dream, the award-winning developer of TV wall mounts and AV accessories, announced today the availability of two new products, the MD2263 Tilt TV Mount and the MD5428 Height-adjustable Soundbar Bracket . U.S. consumers purchased 53% more large TVs than this time last year and are viewing an average of eight more hours of entertainment per week. These and Mounting Dream’s complete product line enable them to better enjoy the experience.



“Our U.S. revenues grew 27% in 2019 over 2018 and jumped 34% worldwide, demonstrating consumer preference for our innovative, durable and value-priced products,” said Oliver Shawn, president of Mounting Dream. “I’m proud to say that our products have over 44,000 positive reviews on Amazon with an average 4.8 star rating. We are committed to listening to our consumers and we value their ideas. We create our new products so consumers can enjoy their entertainment experience both during the pandemic and after.”

Both products are available for purchase online at mountingdreamonline.com or on Amazon . For more information or technical details, to receive a review unit or speak with a Mounting Dream representative, please contact: mountingdream@upraisepr.com .

High-quality MD2263 Tilt TV Mount

The new MD2263 Tilt TV Mount with post-installation leveling contains new features that make it ideal for most 42-70” TVs. Compared to traditional wall mounts on the market, the new tilting feature has been set to provide an optimal 15-degree tilt with the Tool Free Tilting design. This allows for quick and easy access to adjust the viewing angle without the hassle of hard-to-reach adjustments behind large TVs and traditional bolts that require extra tools. The quick release straps and locking mechanism helps simplify the removal from the wall plate whenever needed or when changing TVs. During common wall mount installations, the mount is slightly out of alignment to the left or right side of the wall plate; the post-installation feature provides a simple adjustable fix rather than having to remove the wall plate from the wall and reinstalling it to level the TV.

Specific features include:

Handles loads up to 110 lbs.

TV size: 42-70”

Compatible with TV VESA mounting pattern: Min: 8"x4", Max: 24"x16"

Fits max wood studs spacing: 24", also work with 16", 18" and concrete wall (Concrete wall anchors will be shipped per request for free)

This low-profile TV wall flushes TV to the wall at a safe 2.56”

TV can be tilted 5° upward and 15° downward

Adjustable leveling +/-1° after installation without removing your TV from wall

Hardware kits included in labeled bag for easy build out

Mount your TV easily within 20 minutes

Universal for most Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, TCL, RCA, Insignia TVs

First-ever MD5428 Height-adjustable Soundbar Bracket

The new MD5428 Height-adjustable Soundbar Bracket includes many features that make it superior to other soundbar brackets. Most high-end soundbars on the market are heavier compared to small traditional soundbars and create a sag or tilt from the front panel view. Mounting Dream developed a product line that uses L-Brackets to meet the mounting hole requirements and bring a no holes and mount-less design to the soundbar market. The first and only all-in-one post-installation leveling adjustment feature is flush and creates a space away from the TV’s bottom and top panel based on the soundbar’s sound requirements.

Specific bracket features include:

Loads up to 26.5 lbs.

Fits max VESA hole pattern 600 (H)x400 (V) mm (24"x16")

Compatible with swivel, tilt and low profile TV wall mounts

Soundbar holder with adjustable base can elongate 6.06" and shorten to 3.44" to fit variable soundbars with a wide range of height and mounting hole patterns

About Mounting Dream

Mounting Dream is the leader in AV/TV wall mount solutions, offering a one-stop shop for everything you need. Mounting Dream products are frequently rated #1 in their product category. Every minute, three American families purchase a Mounting Dream product. We have more than 25 years of experience and hold 29 design and technology patents. All of our star products meet UL safety requirements. We design state-of-the-art products and support them with outstanding customer service.

Our customer service team is ready to help you select the best product for your specific need, guide you on installation and demonstrate how to best use our products. We frequently incorporate customer feedback when we design new products.

Media Contacts