Montana State Parks & Recreation Board announces September meeting via Zoom

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

The Montana State Parks & Recreation Board will meet using the video conferencing platform Zoom, on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted at stateparks.mt.gov closer to the meeting date.

The board will hear public comment and take action on the Fort Owen State Park Acquisition and the Fort Owen State Park Development Plan proposal. Additionally, the board will hear an update on the State Parks Strategic Planning Process.

The meeting is open to the public, and public comment for items not on the agenda will also be heard. A live audio stream of the meeting will be available online at: stateparks.mt.gov.

Agenda times are approximate and best estimate only. To view the Montana State Parks & Recreation Board agenda or for more information about agenda items, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/parksBoard.html.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks ensures meetings are fully accessible to persons with disabilities and if special accommodations are needed, please contact the Parks Division at 406-444-3750.

Media contact: Pat Doyle, Montana State Parks Marketing and Communications Manager, 406-444-3818, pdoyle@mt.gov