Lone Pine State Park to host Junior Astronomy Club meetings

Recreation News - Region 1

Wed Sep 09 09:28:40 MDT 2020

Kalispell – Lone Pine State Park is hosting the Flathead Valley’s Junior Astronomy Club’s monthly meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Flathead Valley Junior Astronomy Club is excited to get back into action after a few months break. This intelligent and entertaining group is ready to guide through the vast night sky with programs, demonstrations and star gazing.

After September, Lone Pine State Park will host the meetings on the first Saturday of each month. This is a group for anyone interested in astronomy. It is targeted specifically at kids ages 7 and up, but anyone interested in learning more about astronomy is welcome. The meetings include a presentation, science experiment and stargazing, regardless of cloudy skies.

For more information on the club, call Jennifer at 406-885-2240, or visit http://www.downtomeet.com/Flathead-Valley-Junior-Astronomers . Telescopes are not required to join the club.

Registration is required for all programs at Lone Pine State Park, and can be done by calling 406-755-2706 ext. 0. Please bring warm clothes, headlamp, snacks, water and bug spray.

For the program, executive orders for COVID-19 will be followed. The entire program will take place outside and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-755-2706 ext.0.

Media contact: Derrick Rathe, Lone Pine State Park Ranger, 406-755-2706, ext. 2, Derrick.Rathe@mt.gov