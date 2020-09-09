Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,601 in the last 365 days.

Lone Pine State Park to host Junior Astronomy Club meetings

Recreation News - Region 1

Wed Sep 09 09:28:40 MDT 2020

Kalispell – Lone Pine State Park is hosting the Flathead Valley’s Junior Astronomy Club’s monthly meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Flathead Valley Junior Astronomy Club is excited to get back into action after a few months break. This intelligent and entertaining group is ready to guide through the vast night sky with programs, demonstrations and star gazing.

After September, Lone Pine State Park will host the meetings on the first Saturday of each month. This is a group for anyone interested in astronomy. It is targeted specifically at kids ages 7 and up, but anyone interested in learning more about astronomy is welcome. The meetings include a presentation, science experiment and stargazing, regardless of cloudy skies.

For more information on the club, call Jennifer at 406-885-2240, or visit http://www.downtomeet.com/Flathead-Valley-Junior-Astronomers. Telescopes are not required to join the club.

Registration is required for all programs at Lone Pine State Park, and can be done by calling 406-755-2706 ext. 0. Please bring warm clothes, headlamp, snacks, water and bug spray.

For the program, executive orders for COVID-19 will be followed. The entire program will take place outside and social distancing guidelines will be in place. 

For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-755-2706 ext.0.

Media contact: Derrick Rathe, Lone Pine State Park Ranger, 406-755-2706, ext. 2, Derrick.Rathe@mt.gov

You just read:

Lone Pine State Park to host Junior Astronomy Club meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.