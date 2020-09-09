Association Helps Seniors Prepare For Medicare Annual Election Period

Jesse Slome, Director, American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance The national directory listing local Medicare insurance agents and brokers Compare 2020 Medicare insurance plans and costs

Valuable tips and resources will help Medicare-eligible seniors compare options and costs. 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index released.

It's logical to think that buying direct from an insurer is going to be better and save you money. But that's simply not true. A local Medicare insurance agent can offer identical plans and costs.” — Jesse Slome

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help Medicare eligible seniors the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has added relevant information to the organization's online Consumer Information Center.

"Medicare is enormously complex and finding the best option and cost can be overwhelming," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. "Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP) begins October 15th, a peak decision time for millions who are already on Medicare. In addition some 11,000 individuals turn 65 every day and become eligible for Medicare."

10 Tips For Selecting Your Medicare Plan

The Association shares 10 tips and important considerations that can help a consumer find the best Medicare insurance costs. "Many Medicare Advantage plans now offer a zero plan cost which sounds great," shares Slome. "But they may have a high deductible that can cost thousands of dollars when you have a hospital stay."

Some Medicare Supplement insurance plans offer household discounts. The potential savings can be as high as 14 percent according to the Association's Info Center. Another suggested tip is asking for the company's history of premium rate increases; a valuable indication of what one might expect down the road. To read 10 Tips for Medicare Insurance Planning go to the Association's website.

2020 Lowest and Highest Medicare Supplement Prices

The Association's 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index reports the lowest and highest prices for nearly 100 leading cities across the U.S. The index shows costs for Medigap Plan G, the most popular option selected by those signing up for Medicare Supplement insurance at age 65.

"The cost difference can be significant," Slome points out. "In Atlanta, a 65-year-old woman might pay as little as $102-monthly or as much as $244-monthly for virtually identical insurance coverage. Over time the savings potential is well over $10,000 achieved simply by making the right choice."

What's Missing From The Government's Medicare Website?

The Medicare.gov website is an outstanding resource but it can be overwhelming to navigate and there are some important things the government doesn't tell you, Slome admits.

"It's logical to think that buying direct from an insurer is going to be better and that it will save you money," Slome explains. "But that's simply not true. A local Medicare insurance agent can offer you the identical plan and costs, if any. More important, they can help you learn about and evaluate the pros and cons of all the options in your area."

The Association's website contains 18 things every consumer should know that the Medicare.gov website might not clearly explain. The information was shared by leading Medicare insurance professionals. "These knowledgeable pros don't charge to educate local seniors. Speaking to one during Medicare's Annual Election Period might be the most important thing you do," the Association director advises.

Free Directory Lists Local Medicare Insurance Agents

The Association makes available a free online directory of Medicare insurance agents brokers who offer Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan options. Access is free and completely private.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) is a national organization based in Los Angeles, CA. AAMSI advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who offer Medicare plan options. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org or call 818-597-3205.