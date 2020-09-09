Experts at National Floors Direct Discuss the Major Benefits of Installing Solid Hardwood Flooring in Your Home
The flooring experts at National Floors Direct recently discussed the many benefits of installing solid hardwood flooring in your home.ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardwood flooring isn't for every home. Homes with multiple pets or a high amount of foot traffic may experience scratching or denting of hardwood floors. However, for most homeowners, hardwood flooring can present a number of major benefits as opposed to laminate, tile, vinyl, or carpet. The experts at National Floors Direct recently discussed some of these major benefits.
"There's no denying that hardwood is some of the best-looking flooring available," National Floors Direct experts said. "It adds warmth, elegance, and a more open feeling to almost every home."
The National Floors Direct experts explained that hardwood flooring can make a great first impression on those who enter your home. It tends to make spaces look bigger and more inviting.
"Another major benefit of hardwood flooring is that it can be extremely easy to clean," National Floors Direct experts said. "Pet dander, dust mites, and other hazards are not issues like they would be with carpet. Hardwoods are also highly stain-resistant."
The experts at National Floors Direct added that hardwood floors are generally more durable than most homeowners think. Hardwood flooring is quite difficult to dent or scratch when it is maintained properly. Purchase hardwood flooring from flooring experts like those at National Floors Direct, and you'll be informed on the best ways to maintain your hardwoods to prevent scratching, even if you have pets or kids.
"Hardwood flooring almost always adds value to a home," National Floors Direct experts said. "Modern buyers are typically looking for homes without carpet, especially carpet that has already been used by another family."
National Floors Direct experts explained that, many times, homebuyers see replacing carpet as one of the first steps they'll take when moving into a new home. A home that is already equipped with quality hardwood flooring could have the upper hand if a homebuyer is considering a number of homes.
The experts at National Floors Direct added that hardwood flooring can allow for superior air quality in a home. It can be especially beneficial for residents with allergies to pollen, pet dander, dust, and other small particles. Carpet has the most fibers, but laminate and tile also have embossing and grout lines that can trap allergens. The National Floors Direct team always suggests hardwood flooring to anyone who suffers from allergies.
"Solid hardwood flooring can drastically upgrade any home," the experts at National Floors Direct finished. "They're easy to clean, help deter allergens, and add timeless beauty that simply can't be rivaled by carpet, tile, and other flooring options."
Contact the experts at National Floors Direct to learn about their long list of hardwood flooring options and how hardwood flooring can benefit your home and its value.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here