Bridge and road work require closing eastbound I-94 this weekend in Metro Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the East Grand Boulevard overpass above I-94. - Work to set new bridge beams and ongoing road resurfacing will require closing eastbound I-94 between I-75 and I-696. - The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends by 5 a.m. Monday.

September 9, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting bridge beams on the East Grand Boulevard overpass and continue road resurfacing that will require closing eastbound I-94 from I-75 to I-696 this weekend. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. All lanes of eastbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

During this closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), and eastbound I-696 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Grand River Avenue to 11 Mile Road and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

During the same time frame, westbound I-94 will have only one lane open from I-75 to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) for ongoing work at the Second Avenue bridge. For safety reasons, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed over the weekend.

