Vidaris Announces Rebranding, Affirms Commitment to Clients as a SOCOTEC Company

New Brand Reflects the Company's Mission to Offer Innovative Solutions and Unparalleled Client Service Across Closely Integrated Services; Solidifying Market-Leading Position

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidaris, a leading TIC (testing, inspection, and certification) consultancy, has completed an extensive rebranding effort as a response to its recent joining of the SOCOTEC Group and as a renewal to its corporate vision. The rebrand solidifies the company’s stance as an industry leader offering innovative and unparalleled client service across closely integrated services.



It is important that US operations reflect the ambition and vision of the broader SOCOTEC Group, who shares Vidaris’ drive for ambitious growth through a client-driven strategy as well as the same values - commitment & excellence, entrepreneurship & innovation, accountability & social responsibility.

With an ongoing focus to grow the brand since its formation, Vidaris continued to develop and expand through the acquisition of 6 companies: LPI, Inc, CBI Consulting, C2G International, Synergen Consulting International, David Pattillo & Associates (DPA), and Construction Project Analytics Group (CPAG) and is now a leading group in consulting services with over 300 highly regarded professionals working for the construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy sectors. The rebrand is the result of ongoing efforts to integrate the wholly owned subsidiaries into one global company, to better serve customers. The new branding is an evolution of the former, with a graphic identity more closely aligned with the SOCOTEC brand – the dual branded logos incorporate the tagline “a SOCOTEC Company” as well as the SOCOTEC blue.

“The rebrand is not simply cosmetic—we have taken this opportunity to evolve and improve our approach in the market. We continually strive to be better at everything that we do, every day, for every client,” said Vidaris CEO Marc Weissbach. “While the company will have a new visual identity, its corporate structure, ownership structure, and the high level of service and commitment we provide remains unchanged.”

“The continued integration of the US platform into the SOCOTEC Group is such a positive milestone for the company – uniting the brands is powerful for both internal culture and employees as well as our image to our clients and our industries, allowing us to deliver one message about the variety of integrated services we offer - as one firm,” said Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group, adding, “This new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition in the market.”

Headquartered in New York, NY, Vidaris is a leading TIC (testing, inspection and certification) consultancy focused on assurance services, building design, efficiency and dispute resolution in the construction, real estate, energy, infrastructure and industrial fields, serving as an independent third‐party advisor for leading developers, property owners, industrial operators, utilities, architects and engineers. The Company’s multidisciplinary, highly technical and integrated service offering includes three major segments: (i) Architectural Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ATIC »); (ii) Dispute Resolution (« DR »); and (iii) Engineering Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ETIC ») on both existing and new assets.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation over more than 60 years as a trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

SOCOTEC’s mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of assets and people’s safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project’s lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 25 countries, 8,000 employees and over 250 forms of external recognition.

See www.socotec.com for more information.

About Vidaris

Vidaris is a provider of specialty consulting services within the architecture, engineering and construction industries focusing on high-performance buildings and specialty structures. Through an integrated, holistic approach, Vidaris professionals provide solutions for building envelope, energy efficiency, sustainability, dispute resolution, project advisory and code compliance projects. Vidaris employs over 300 professionals in 18 offices.

See www.vidaris.com for more information.