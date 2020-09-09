Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Entrepreneur Discusses How Studying to be a Police Officer Helped Him in Business
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Entrepreneur Discusses How Studying to be a Police Officer Helped Him in BusinessOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa entrepreneur and automobile enthusiast got his start when he studied police foundations at Algonquin College. “People look at you a little funny when you tell them you started your career as an entrepreneur by studying to be a police offer,” says Wilkinson. “But studying to be a police officer taught me a lot about myself and the world around me - lessons that I’ve translated into almost every other area of my life - especially in business.”
I Learned How to Interview and Interrogate Says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa Entrepreneur
Police officers have to interview people on a daily basis. Whether they’re taking a statement or investigating a crime, police officers are trained to ask insightful questions and judge responses as accurately and quickly as possible.
“There’s such a negative connotation to the word ‘interrogate’,” says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa entrepreneur. “But when you think about the actual skills involved, you can see immediately how they translate to the business world. You have to be able to think on your feet, stay several steps ahead of the conversation, be a good judge of character, be able to read body language, keep a poker face, and ask the right questions.”
Obviously, the context of the interview makes all the difference. “You have to be able to adapt to the situation. You don’t interview a victim the same way you would a suspect. You learn how to communicate and get the information you need without causing further harm, even in difficult circumstances,” says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa.
I Learned the Importance of Teamwork Says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa
“When you’re a police officer, you don’t work alone. You work as a team with your fellow officers, the coroner, the morgue, the forensic lab, the hospital, the schools - you’re working for and with the community,” says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa entrepreneur. “If you try to go it alone, people get hurt, suspects get away, evidence is lost. No matter what your petty differences are with your coworkers, you put them aside when you get the call. That’s what being part of a team means.”
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa native was born and raised in Ottawa Ontario, where he still lives with his wife and young son. Bobby loves all things automotive and currently works in the automotive industry where he has over 15 years of experience. He enjoys racing and drives an extensively built Nissan GTR. Bobby also collects vintage music equipment and other antiques.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here