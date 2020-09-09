Vigorous Innovations Now Selling Open-Box Personal Percussion Jigsaw Massage Guns

A Texas-based company that sells portable deep tissue massage guns has slashed prices of its open-box massage guns.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Vigorous Innovations announced today that it is now selling open-box personal percussion jigsaw massage guns at reduced prices.

"We're have reduced the prices by 57 percent off, saving customers $114 on our Open-Box Personal Percussion Jigsaw Massage Guns," said Justin Robinson, owner and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations.

Robinson explained that its open-box items are from customer returns, damaged packaging, and items that can't be sold as brand new.

"All open-box items are carefully tested and inspected for flawless operation," Robinson stressed, before adding, "You can feel confident that our expert technicians have gone through an exclusive 59-point inspection of all components."

Robinson went on to invite customers to experience total body relief in the comfort of their own home.

"The powerful handheld deep tissue massager heads knead directly into large knots and sore spots to loosen them while stimulating blood flow," Robinson said. "This not only feels amazing, but it helps speed up recovery and reduce inflammation."

In addition, Robinson challenged individuals to stop spending hours waiting at the chiropractor or massage therapist's office and spending hundreds or thousands of dollars a month on treatment.

"Our cordless charger is battery operated so you can use it in any room of your home, and easily reach every body part that needs relief," Robinson noted. "Don't be fooled by imitators. Our handheld percussive massage gun has six variable speed options, including a high 2600 RPM setting. At these high ultra-effective settings, the gun is loud and creates noise from the vibration. The result is deeply satisfying relief that really works."

But that's not all. Robinson pointed out that with its Personal Percussion Jigsaw Massage Guns, people's need for recovery and relief doesn't stop just because they travel.

"Everything comes expertly packaged in a durable, lightweight carry case with organization foam sections to protect each component," Robinson said. "Massage tired feet while traveling or melt away aches, pains, and knots. Also, each massager gun package is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a full one year warranty. Join thousands of athletes and everyday folks who love their newfound relief."

For more information, please visit www.vigorousinnovations.com/blog.

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations

