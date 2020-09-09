Citizens For Better Water Petitions White House To Support Dialogue To Restore The Purity Of Our Water
In addition to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, the most fundamental of human rights is access to safe, clean, affordable water. Our water's been systematically contaminated and poisoned by commercial interests that do not have human health or the health of our planet in mind.
— Les Proctor, Executive Director, Citizens For Better Water
Our water’s been systematically contaminated and poisoned. Instead of supporting life, it’s been distorted and harms all of us who wish to be healthy and live free. We see these distortions in the fluoride and the chlorine byproducts in our tap water delivered by municipalities. We see in the poisons in our groundwater by caused by irresponsible drilling. We see it in the pollution of our rivers and streams. We see it when businesses and cities dump chemicals and waste products into our rivers, lakes and oceans. We see it in the plastics in that pollute our oceans. We see it in the agricultural chemicals and heavy metals that are carried from farms, factories, and cities by streams and rivers into our bays and estuaries; from there they travel out to sea. We see it in pollution from big agriculture, caused by excess nitrogen and phosphorus in water and the air. This affects all of us, because these poisons are now in each of us.
This pollution in our bodies makes us feel sick. And it also makes us feel guilty that we’re not doing anything to a better job managing the resources on this planet that we call home. And it's sad, because it doesn't need to be this way. We have a solution, and the solution is so easy: quite simply, it's water: living water.
Petition: Restore The Purity Of Our Water
With this petition, we assert our sovereign rights to water and all its life-giving properties. We ask our President to support a dialogue to promote fundamental changes in the way we think about water, to develop policies that are harmonious with nature’s laws, and to help us restore our waters back to their natural state.
Les Proctor
Executive Director
Citizens For Better Water
Citizens For Better Water is a grass roots movement comprised of leaders in water, health, sustainability and small business, and normal everyday people who wish to empower themselves through the magical properties of pure, living water.
