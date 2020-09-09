Media Advisory: Jupiter CEO Rich Sorkin and Advisor Dr. Jesse M. Keenan Available for Comment on CFTC Publication
Keenan served as co-editor of the publication, “Managing Climate Risk in the U.S. Financial System”
Date: Wednesday, September 9th, 2020
Time: Beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET.
Publication: Managing Climate Risk in the U.S. Financial System
Features of the publication from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission:
- The publication is the first major climate change publication published by a U.S. financial regulator.
- The publication, which will be presented to Congress, addresses the role of U.S. financial regulators and private enterprise in managing climate risk and taking advantage of new opportunities for sustainable investment.
- Keenan, one of the nation’s leading experts on climate change and the built environment, co-edited the publication. “The findings of this publication contribute to an emerging understanding of climate change as a systematic financial risk that threatens our long-term financial well-being,” Keenan said. “Congress now has a roadmap for not only addressing climate change, but also how to invest in a global transition.”
Jupiter, the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, was cited in the publication and is already engaged with many of the relevant stakeholders and markets.
- The publication includes an examination of what foreign governments and global financial institutions are doing to address climate risks and how these practices and ideas can be applied in the U.S. financial system. In addition, it includes recommendations on how firms can adapt to climate change through corporate disclosure, stress testing, scenario modeling, risk management and practices that advance organizational resilience.