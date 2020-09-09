Bobby Marin celebrates 50 years in the Latin Music industry
Has produced Tito Puente, Joe Cuba, Machito, Chucho Avellanet and many moreBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOTLIGHTS & CLIENT NEWS
We’re celebrating Bobby Marin’s 50th Career Anniversary!
In 2020, Bobby celebrates 50 years in the Latin music industry.
Bobby Marin was born on December 22, 1941, in Spanish Harlem, New York. Of Puerto Rican parents, his father Teófilo Marín was from Arecibo and his mother Carmen Quiñones from Lares. Bobby was one of six children. His older brother was Richard Marin, another veteran producer. As a teenager, he formed a doo-wop vocal group, The Del Chords. Modeled after the sound of Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers. They appeared at the famous Apollo Theater in NY.
Marin is a self-taught musician. He taught himself to read and write music and play keyboards. Over the years, Bobby has written dozens of songs. His mentors include his brother Richard; producer Al Santiago and he learned music by working with Louie Ramirez.
He helped his brother in recording projects for Decca, Mercury, RCA, Columbia and other record labels. Bobby also formed a working relationship with composer/musician/bandleader Louie Ramirez, with whom -during the Boogaloo period- they wrote songs; made arrangements, and produced many recording sessions. As a result, Bobby was one of the leading Boogaloo producers of the 1960s.
Marin has produced a large number of singles and albums in his career (over 125 LPs approximately), including the recordings of artists such as Azuquita; Charanga America; Charlie Palmieri; Chucho Avellanet; Chuito; Deborah Resto; Dominica y su Conjunto; Hector Rivera; Ismael Quintana; Jimmy Sabater; Joe Bataan; La Crema; Los Hispanos; Mike Guagenti; Milton Zapata; Nelson Ned; Ocho; Orq. Revolution 70; Ralphie; Ricardo Marrero; Rosita Rodriguez; Sonny Bravo, Trio Los Panchos; The Latin Blues Band; Manny Corchado, Willie Amadeo, Eddie Rivera and Willie Torres.
Additionally, Bobby Marin is co-writer of CHRISTINA AGUILERA grammy-winning hit "Ain't No Other Man"
The genres he is most passionate about are Jazz and Latin music, which are the basis for most of his catalog. Over the years, he has formed his own record labels such as Salsa Records, El Sonido Records, Latin Cool Classics, and Mambo City Records.
He currently runs his record label Mambo Music. Since 2006, he has worked as a consultant for Código, the parent company that owns the Fania catalog. About his career, Bobby says, “I feel grateful for the way my career has evolved. Every day I get up and create something new.
website: www.mambo-music.com
¡Celebramos los 50 Años de Carrera de Bobby Marin!
En este año 2020, Bobby celebra 50 años en la industria de la música Latina.
Bobby Marín nació el 22 de diciembre de 1941 en el oeste 109th Street, Spanish Harlem, Nueva York. De padres Puertorriqueños, su padre Teófilo Marín era de Arecibo y su madre Carmen Quiñones de Lares. Bobby fue uno de 6 niños. Su hermano mayor fue Richard Marin, otro productor veterano. En su adolescencia, formó un grupo vocal de doo wop, The Latin Chords. Modelado después del sonido de Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers.
Ayudó a su hermano en proyectos de grabación para Decca, Mercury, RCA y otros sellos discográficos. Bobby también formó una relación de trabajo con el compositor / músico / director de banda Louie Ramírez, con quien –durante el período de Boogaloo– escribieron canciones; hicieron arreglos y produjeron muchas sesiones de grabación. Como resultado, Bobby fue uno de los principales productores de Boogaloo de los años 1960.
Marín has producido un gran número de singles y álbumes en su carrera (más de 125 LPs aproximadamente), incluyendo los trabajos discográficos de artistas tales como: Azuquita; Charanga América; Charlie Palmieri; Chucho Avellanet; Chuito; Deborah Resto; Dominica y su Conjunto; Héctor Rivera; Ismael Quintana; Jimmy Sabater; Joe Bataan; La Crema; Los Hispanos; Mike Guagenti; Milton Zapata; Nelson Ned; Ocho; Orq. Revolucion 70; Ralphie; Ricardo Marrero; Rosita Rodríguez; Sonny Bravo, The Cucaracha Brass; The Latin Blues Band; The Latin Chords, y Willie Torres.
BOBBY MARIN
MAMBO MUSIC
+1 786-417-5500
email us here