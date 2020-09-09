» News » 2020 » Graham Cave State Park hosts Archaeology Day celeb...

Graham Cave State Park hosts Archaeology Day celebration Sept. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 9, 2020 – Graham Cave State Park invites the public to join in celebrating Archaeology Day 2020 on Saturday, Sept 12. Activities planned for the day include prehistoric and historical artifact displays, flintknapping demonstrations, mammal exhibits, atlatl (spear and dart) throwing and children’s programs.

Archaeology Day 2020 begins at 10 a.m. with demonstrations of the use of the atlatl in the lower picnic area. Early Native American Indians designed the atlatl for hunting prior to the invention of the bow.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to help celebrate Archaeology Day 2020 at Missouri’s most significant early archeological caves. On Jan. 20, 1961, Graham Cave was the first archaeological site in the United States to be designated a National Historical Landmark. Sponsors include Missouri State Parks, Graham Family Descendants, Montgomery County Historical Society, Montgomery County Retired School Personnel Association and the Missouri Atlatl Association.

Pre-registration is not required. Parking and trail access may be restricted, if overcrowding limits the ability to social distance.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Graham Cave State Park is located two miles west of Danville (Exit 170 on I-70) on Highway TT. For information about the event and social distancing guidelines, contact Graham Cave State Park at 573-564-3476.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

