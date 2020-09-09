September 9, 2020

For immediate release: September 9, 2020 Contact: Robyne McCullough Robyne.McCullough@maryland.gov

Maryland State Department of Education Announces Additional COVID-19 Relief Grants for Maryland Schools and Universities Awarding $10 Million in Grants to Support Innovative Education Solutions During COVID-19 Pandemic

BALTIMORE —The Maryland State Department of Education today announced $10 million in grant awards to support Maryland schools and universities as they continue to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These grants are being awarded through federal CARES Act funding to local school systems, public schools, nonpublic schools, as well as public and private universities that demonstrate unique strategies to address academic accessibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant recipients have presented creative strategies to support disengaged students, students with disabilities, teachers, and families in need. Priority for funding was given to programs that address the needs of at-risk students.

“Our priority during this uncertain time is to keep the classroom accessible to our students while also keeping them safe,” said Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., State Superintendent of Schools. “We are pleased to support efforts by these institutions to bridge gaps created by the pandemic, and maintain connections between educators and students as we navigate learning in an online environment together.”

Grant Recipient Grant Award Amount Anne Arundel County Public Schools $654,662 Archdiocese of Baltimore $374,931 Archdiocese of Washington $128,940 Bowie State University $374,537 Coppin State $374,786 Elmer Henderson School $313,968 Empowerment Academy $375,000 Garrett County Public Schools $405,419 Goucher College $397,279 Harford County Public Schools $420,420 Holy Trinity $221,059 Hood College $203,418 Howard County Public Schools $427,000 Johns Hopkins University $374,926 KIPP Academy, Baltimore $355,486 Monarch Academy, Annapolis $173,997 Montgomery County Public Schools $374,031 Mount St. Mary’s University $273,200 Notre Dame of Maryland $374,818 Prince George’s County Public Schools $400,000 Reid Temple Christian Academy $349,459 Salisbury University $487,455 Somerset County Public Schools $217,631 St. John Regional Catholic School $375,000 The Salisbury School $56,308 Towson University $257,709 University of Maryland Baltimore County $151,332 University of Maryland $619,722 Wicomico County Public Schools $375,000

