For immediate release: September 9, 2020 Contact: Robyne McCullough Robyne.McCullough@maryland.gov
Maryland State Department of Education Announces Additional COVID-19 Relief Grants for Maryland Schools and Universities Awarding $10 Million in Grants to Support Innovative Education Solutions During COVID-19 Pandemic
BALTIMORE —The Maryland State Department of Education today announced $10 million in grant awards to support Maryland schools and universities as they continue to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These grants are being awarded through federal CARES Act funding to local school systems, public schools, nonpublic schools, as well as public and private universities that demonstrate unique strategies to address academic accessibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant recipients have presented creative strategies to support disengaged students, students with disabilities, teachers, and families in need. Priority for funding was given to programs that address the needs of at-risk students.
“Our priority during this uncertain time is to keep the classroom accessible to our students while also keeping them safe,” said Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., State Superintendent of Schools. “We are pleased to support efforts by these institutions to bridge gaps created by the pandemic, and maintain connections between educators and students as we navigate learning in an online environment together.”
|Grant Recipient
|Grant Award Amount
|Anne Arundel County Public Schools
|$654,662
|Archdiocese of Baltimore
|$374,931
|Archdiocese of Washington
|$128,940
|Bowie State University
|$374,537
|Coppin State
|$374,786
|Elmer Henderson School
|$313,968
|Empowerment Academy
|$375,000
|Garrett County Public Schools
|$405,419
|Goucher College
|$397,279
|Harford County Public Schools
|$420,420
|Holy Trinity
|$221,059
|Hood College
|$203,418
|Howard County Public Schools
|$427,000
|Johns Hopkins University
|$374,926
|KIPP Academy, Baltimore
|$355,486
|Monarch Academy, Annapolis
|$173,997
|Montgomery County Public Schools
|$374,031
|Mount St. Mary’s University
|$273,200
|Notre Dame of Maryland
|$374,818
|Prince George’s County Public Schools
|$400,000
|Reid Temple Christian Academy
|$349,459
|Salisbury University
|$487,455
|Somerset County Public Schools
|$217,631
|St. John Regional Catholic School
|$375,000
|The Salisbury School
|$56,308
|Towson University
|$257,709
|University of Maryland Baltimore County
|$151,332
|University of Maryland
|$619,722
|Wicomico County Public Schools
|$375,000
