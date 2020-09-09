9600 Condominium Becomes First New Jersey Facility to Install Far-UVC 222 Light Technology for Real-Time Indoor Sanitization

Healthe’s® groundbreaking suite of sanitizing solutions help to protect staff, residents and guests at ‘The Crown Jewel of the Jersey Shore’ from harmful pathogens, viruses

/EIN News/ -- Margate City, NJ, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9600 Condominium, a premier, award-winning New Jersey Shore living destination, today announced that it will become the first Garden State facility to install Far-UVC 222nm light technology to help protect its staff, residents and guests against the spread of harmful viruses and pathogens. Developed by Melbourne, Fla. based Healthe, Inc., three state-of-the-art sanitization products will be installed at key touch and travel points throughout 9600 Condominium’s facility, including the building’s lobby, gym and bathrooms.

“For a shared residential community like ours, we needed a strong, multilayered approach to complement our other sanitization efforts that start from the moment they walk through our doors,” said Sharon Ianoale, 9600 Condominium’s Manager. “Healthe’s solutions are being deployed today in some of the most iconic public places. For someone who has spent years in casino and hospitality management, that gave me confidence that we chose the right products for our facility.”

Healthe’s three-layered sanitization solutions, designed to sanitize indoor public environments in real-time, use UVA, UVC and Far-UVC light to inactivate air and surface contaminants in real time.

9600 Condominium will be installing the following Healthe solutions:

Healthe Air™, is a low-profile troffer designed to provide continuous air sanitization in occupied indoor environments by utilizing a multi-stage process to trap pollutants and inactivate viruses and bacteria, while providing room illumination. These troffers, which are the same ones being used in the Miami Dolphins team facility, will be installed in 9600's community gym.

Healthe Space™, is a ceiling downlight that combines general illumination with Far-UVC 222 nm light to sanitize air and surfaces. It is designed to replace traditional downlight canisters. These downlights will be installed in both the men's and women's gym and lobby bathrooms.

Healthe Entry™, is a free-standing walkthrough sanitizing arch, similar in size and shape to a metal detector, that uses Far-UVC 222 nm light to remove up to 90 percent of the viral load on a person's clothes and belongings in just 20 seconds. This arch, which acts as a first line of defense against harmful pathogens, will be installed in 9600's lobby. The Seattle Space Needle and New York's Magnolia Bakery have also installed this technology.

“We are excited about this technology and the added peace of mind it will give our residents. Phase one of our installation plan, which includes our fitness facilities, comes at an especially critical time given New Jersey just reopened gyms for the first time since the onset of COVID-19,” added Ianoale.

“As we continue to ramp up deployment of our emerging sanitizing solutions, we are proud to be partnering with one of New Jersey’s premier living communities,” said Healthe Executive Chairman Abe Morris. “Our solutions will ensure that facilities like 9600 Condominium can continue to provide the services that their residents expect while safely navigating this unprecedented health challenge.”

A growing library of evidence and peer-reviewed papers demonstrate that Far-UVC 222 is as effective or more effective than conventional UVC light at inactivating pathogens including viruses and bacteria. The most recent and compelling study, published in June of this year by researchers at Columbia University, is a powerful testament to the technology’s safety and efficacy, including against coronaviruses. As one of the world’s leading UVC researchers noted, Far-UVC 222 nm light “can be safely used in occupied public spaces … [and] it kills pathogens in the air before we can breathe them in.”

About 9600 Condominium:

9600 Condominium prides itself on being the “Crown Jewel“ of communities at the New Jersey Shore. It is an 18-story facility with 246 residential units. It opened in 1976.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive, and healthier environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram .

