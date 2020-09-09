Tidal Basin Welcomes Esrone McDaniels As New Vice President of Tidal Basin

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Basin Group, a Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation (RPHC) company and leading emergency management and disaster recovery firm, has hired Esrone McDaniels, a recognized leader in housing and infrastructure development programs, to serve as its new Vice President and Director of Tidal Basin Caribe Operations. In this role, McDaniels will be overseeing operations and the successful delivery of current and future disaster recovery programs throughout the Caribbean.

“Esrone’s experience leading large-scale disaster recovery housing and infrastructure programs offers our Caribbean clients expanded expertise in managing federally funded programs and enhances our ability to build increased resiliency for the islands,” said RPHC CEO Dan Craig.

McDaniels has 22 years’ experience in housing programs and disaster management. In his most recent role as the Program Manager for Puerto Rico’s CDBG-DR Housing Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation (R3) program under the Alliance for Recovery of Puerto Rico, he oversaw all aspects of the program including regulatory compliance, technical assistance, and project development and implementation for 16 Municipalities.

He also served as the Deputy Director of Policy and Compliance for Puerto Rico’s FEMA Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power (STEP) program, also known as the “Tu Hogar Renace” program, which was implemented post-Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Under the $1.7 billion STEP program, more than 108,000 houses were repaired within only 9 months and received zero findings by the Office of Inspector General.

“We are fortunate to have one of the best and brightest disaster recovery experts join our team. I’m thrilled to welcome Esrone as he begins his new role with Tidal Basin Caribe,” said Craig.



