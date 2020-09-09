Vertical Farming Market CAGR At 23.5% by 2026 Leading Players – AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics and Others

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research released a new research report of 350 Pages titled Global Vertical Farming Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026. This report offers you a global Industry Analysis, Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost and gross Margin along with an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviors with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Growing Demand for Organic Food and Limited Land Availability for Traditional Agriculture are the Factors That are Driving the Global Vertical Farming Market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 Vertical Farming market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI) and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics and Others.



Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Vertical Farming Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are / The key market players for global vertical farming market are listed below:

AeroFarms

Gills N Claws Pte Ltd

Illumitex Inc.

MOFLO aeroponics

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co., Ltd.

Triton Foodworks

ZipGrow Inc.

Urban Crop Solutions

AmHydro

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Agrinamics

CropOne

PLENTY UNLIMITED INC

OSRAM GmbH

Valoya

Signify Holding

HELIOSPECTRA AB

Altius Farms

CubicFarm Systems Inc.

Agrilution

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

Bowery Farming, Inc.

Infarm

“Product definition”

Vertical Farming is the practice of growing produce in vertically stacked layers. The practice can use soil, hydroponic or aeroponic growing methods. Vertical farms attempt to produce food in challenging environments, like where arable land is rare or unavailable. The method helps mountainside towns, deserts and cities grow different types of fruits and vegetables by using skyscraper-like designs and precision agriculture methods.

Most vertical farms use enclosed structures similar to greenhouses that stack vertically, either directly above each other or staggered for better natural light exposure. If saving space is of utmost importance, hydroponic methods as a growing medium instead of soil allow for reduced weight and lower water requirements by up to 70%. The use of aeroponics further reduces weight and water requirements. Most vertical farms are either hydroponic or aeroponic and do not have run off, which would make the potted plants heavier.

Thinking One Step Ahead

In today’s competitive world you need to think one step ahead to chase your competitors. Our research offers reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies to present better insights to drive the business into right direction.

How can You improve Your vertical farming?

Technologies such as rotating beds are used to improve lighting efficiency. Thirdly, instead of soil, aeroponic, aquaponic or hydroponic growing mediums are used. Peat moss or coconut husks and similar non-soil mediums are very common in vertical farming.

Segmentation: Global Vertical Farming Market

Vertical Farming Market: By Growth Mechanism

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Vertical Farming Market: By Structure

Building-Based

Shipping Container

Vertical Farming Market: By Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Vertical Farming Market: By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Vertical Farming Market: By Crop Type

Leafy Green

Pollinated Plants

Nutraceutical Plants

Vertical Farming Market: By Component

Lighting,

Hydroponic Component

Climate Control

Sensors

Vertical Farming Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents: Vertical Farming Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size and Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List of Abbreviations

Key Pointers Covered in the Vertical Farming Market:

Market Size Market New Sales Volumes Market Replacement Sales Volumes Installed Base Market By Brands Market Procedure Volumes Market Product Price Analysis Market Healthcare Outcomes Regulatory Framework and Changes Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Market Shares in different regions Recent Developments for Market Competitors Market upcoming applications Market innovators study

DRIVERS:

Rising concern regarding pollution free environment

Growing adoption of advanced technologies for food production

RESTRAINT:

High initial investments in vertical farming

OPPORTUNITY:

Increasing utilization of IOT sensors in crop production

CHALLENGE:

Complexity of horticulture lighting

Market Trends

Global vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics. The hydroponics segment is dominating the market.

On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor

On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponics components, climate control and sensors

The report is prepared on the basis of detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

Key Highlights of the Vertical Farming Report:

Vertical Farming Study Coverage: It incorporates key market sections, key makers secured, the extent of items offered in the years considered, worldwide Vertical Farming and study goals. Moreover, it contacts the division study gave in the report based on the sort of item and applications.



It incorporates key market sections, key makers secured, the extent of items offered in the years considered, worldwide Vertical Farming and study goals. Moreover, it contacts the division study gave in the report based on the sort of item and applications. Vertical Farming Executive Outline: This area stresses the key investigations, market development rate, serious scene, market drivers, patterns, and issues notwithstanding the naturally visible pointers.



This area stresses the key investigations, market development rate, serious scene, market drivers, patterns, and issues notwithstanding the naturally visible pointers. Vertical Farming Production by Region: The report conveys information identified with import and fare, income, creation, and key players of every single local market contemplated are canvassed right now.



The report conveys information identified with import and fare, income, creation, and key players of every single local market contemplated are canvassed right now. Vertical Farming Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This portion likewise provides SWOT investigation, items, generation, worth, limit, and other indispensable elements of the individual player.

The Major Points That Are Covered:

Overview : In this section, definition of the global Vertical Farming is given along with the overview of the report in order to give a board outlook about the nature and contents of the research study.



: In this section, definition of the global Vertical Farming is given along with the overview of the report in order to give a board outlook about the nature and contents of the research study. Industry Players’ Strategies Analysis : The market players will be benefitted from this analysis as it will help to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.



: The market players will be benefitted from this analysis as it will help to gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Key Market Trends : In this section, in-depth analysis of the market’s latest and future trends is discussed.



: In this section, in-depth analysis of the market’s latest and future trends is discussed. Market Forecasts : The research analysts have provided accurate and validated values of the total market size in terms of value and volume. Other offerings in the report include consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the global Vertical Farming.



: The research analysts have provided accurate and validated values of the total market size in terms of value and volume. Other offerings in the report include consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the global Vertical Farming. Regional Analysis : Major five regions and its countries have been covered in the global Vertical Farming report. With the help of this analysis, market players will have estimates about the untapped regional markets and other benefits.



: Major five regions and its countries have been covered in the global Vertical Farming report. With the help of this analysis, market players will have estimates about the untapped regional markets and other benefits. Segment Analysis: Accurate and reliable forecasts about the market share of the important segments of the Vertical Farming is provided.

Reasons for Buying This Vertical Farming Market Report :

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

It offers a seven-year assessment of the Global Vertical Farming

It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers the regional analysis of the Global Vertical Farming Market along with the business profiles of several stakeholders.

It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Global Vertical Farming



Thanks for reading this article. You can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Research Methodology: Global Vertical Farming Market

Primary Respondents : OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.



: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

