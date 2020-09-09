UPS To Hire Over 100,000 For Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over a third of past seasonal hires landed permanent jobs at UPS

For those displaced by COVID-19, UPS seasonal jobs offer an opportunity to launch a new career

Flexible shifts, full- and part-time positions available at thousands of locations

Applications available at www.upsjobs.com and at select UPS locations

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021.

“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We plan to hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers, and personal vehicle drivers – by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in thousands of locations across the country.

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

That opportunity for a permanent job is important to many. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of seasonal hires want their job to turn into a long-term position, according to a recent survey of Americans who hold, held or would consider a seasonal job.*

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment. UPS has invested nearly $670 million in tuition assistance – nearly $30 million a year since the program was established in 1997 – helping over 300,000 employees pay for their college education.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com .

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits. At many UPS locations, part-time employees are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through Earn and Learn .

Video b-roll can be found at: 2020 UPS Jobs b-roll .

* TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted an online survey of 1,000 past, present and potential American seasonal workers on behalf of UPS.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight, facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

