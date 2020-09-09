Conductor Receives Top Score In Current Offering Category in Independent Research Report on SEO Platforms

Conductor is top-ranked in the Current Offering category among all evaluated vendors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor, the leading Organic Marketing technology company, has been named as a Strong Performer by Forrester Research Inc., a leading research and global advisory firm, in The Forrester Wave™: SEO Platforms, Q3 2020 evaluation. Forrester’s evaluation of the top SEO platforms.



Forrester’s report evaluated seven vendors evaluated across 28 different criteria, within three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Conductor received the highest score of any vendor in the current offering category. The report states that Conductor boasts a “strong solution because of its ability to support three functions in SEO: technical, content, and reporting.” Conductor received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria, including keyword research data, opportunity forecasting, local SEO, integrations, and managed services.



“Delivering results in organic search in today’s world has become such a crucial digital marketing driver over the past six months. Our work with customers over the last few years has helped to prepare them for a time when businesses and consumers were both looking for answers from home, and when the importance of SEO became even more imperative,” said Lindsay Boyajian, Vice President of Marketing of Conductor. “With the 2020 Forrester Wave SEO report recognizing Conductor as a strong performer in the SEO platforms evaluation, we’re thrilled to be the top-ranked company in the current offering category.”

The report also noted that customers love Conductor’s customer-first culture, stating: “In fact, one client reference told us he shared an idea for how the platform could improve and it was turned into a capability in the platform within a year”.

“Customers First is more than a tagline to Conductor. To be recognized by Forrester and our client references is, in our opinion, confirmation of the work our team puts in at every level to ensure we meet our customers’ needs,” said Eizik. “Whether it’s helping a short-staffed team hit their deadlines or implementing a product fix on their recommendation, we are an extension of their team, day in and day out.”

With most companies working remotely, creating smooth workflows for digital marketing teams has been crucial for the platform's success. “Conductor’s SEO platform is well balanced and provides an extensive list of integrations across content marketing, web analytics, paid search, and social listening. Conductor solidly supports collaboration across the variety of stakeholders in the SEO process,” writes lead author Collin Colburn.

View “The Forrester Wave™: SEO Platforms, Q3 2020: The Seven Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up” report here .

Conductor CEO and Co-founder Seth Besmertnik is available for interview.

About Conductor:

Conductor is the leading enterprise Organic Marketing platform with a mission to empower brands to transform their wisdom into marketing that helps people. Marketers use Conductor’s software and services to drive high quality traffic to their site by creating and optimizing content so that it gets found online. Conductor also offers a suite of services and support, including site audits, site migrations, content strategy, and more. Conductor is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2Crowd by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit Conductor.com .

