AMITA Health and Syapse Partner to Advance Precision Medicine Capabilities for Cancer Patients

Syapse Learning Health Network delivers real-world data insights to enable the AMITA Health Cancer Institute to provide high-quality patient-centered care

“This partnership reflects our commitment to the communities we serve through innovation and excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care,” said Stuart Marcus, MD, chief clinical officer for AMITA Health in Chicago. “We believe that the latest, most advanced technology, including increased access to clinical trials and advanced therapeutics, should be offered close to home to make patients’ cancer care as easy and successful as possible.”

Through this multi-year collaboration, the AMITA Health Cancer Institute and Syapse have partnered to:

Build a secure real-world data platform that integrates clinical and genomic data to deliver actionable insights to AMITA Health’s clinical, operational and research teams;

Enable cancer patients to access novel targeted therapies through clinical trials; and

Leverage real-world data across AMITA Health’s 33 oncology sites-of-care and the Syapse Learning Health Network to facilitate evidence-based learning and program benchmarking.

“We are proud to add AMITA Health as a strategic customer. Along with other health systems that have joined Syapse’s Learning Health Network, AMITA Health’s oncology providers will now have access to real-world evidence to help improve outcomes for people with cancer across their diverse patient base,” said Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer at Syapse.

AMITA Health Cancer Institute’s multidisciplinary team of board certified and nationally accredited cancer specialists offer expertise in a wide range of cancers, including cancer of the breast, prostate, colon, lung and brain, and locations conveniently located throughout the Chicagoland area. AMITA Health cares for over 7000 newly-diagnosed cancer patients each year.

About the Syapse Learning Health Network™

This international network of healthcare providers enables improved cancer care by sharing real-world data to support clinical decisions and by fostering collaborations among participants. Healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, share and learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Researchers learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Learning Health Network and complies with all applicable federal and state data privacy protection regulations.

About Syapse®

Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to accelerate real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health NetworkTM, Syapse has built one of the world’s largest networks dedicated to improving outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

About AMITA Health

AMITA Health ( www.AMITAhealth.org ) is a joint operating company formed by AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla., and St. Louis-based Ascension. AMITA Health is one of the largest health systems in Illinois, comprising 19 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care. The health system has 900 providers in its medical groups, more than 26,000 associates and 7,000 physician partners and serves over 6.6 million residents in the greater Chicagoland area.

