Media Advisory - IFIC Annual Leadership Conference – September 21, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the IFIC Annual Leadership Conference, which will be held on September 21, 2020. The annual event will happen virtually for the first time, and brings together a diverse roster of Canadian and international leaders on the topics shaping the investment funds industry today. Sessions will provide insights on the domestic and international impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the evolution of the regulatory landscape, and more.

During the conference, Pollara Strategic Insights Vice President, Lesli Martin, will share findings from the Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey, which has been tracking investor attitudes, expectations and understanding annually since 2006.

The conference will be moderated by Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist and Media Personality. Panel topics and speakers include:

International Leaders Panel     

Moderated by Carol Lynde, Board Chair, IFIC

  • Chris Cummings, President and CEO, Investment Association (UK)
  • José Carlos H. Doherty, Superintendent General, Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association
  • Paul Schott Stevens, President and CEO, Investment Company Institute (US)

Canadian Leaders Panel

Moderated by Clare O’Hara, Reporter, The Globe and Mail

  • Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard Canada
  • Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)
  • Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada Manulife Investment Management
  • Damon Murchison, Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Mackenzie Investments

Regulatory Leaders Panel

Moderated by Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC

  • Brenda Leong, Chair, British Columbia Securities Commission
  • Stan Magidson, Chair, Alberta Securities Commission
  • Louis Morisset, President and CEO, Autorité des marchés financiers
  • Grant Vingoe, Interim Chair, Ontario Securities Commission

The complete agenda is available here.

What: 2020 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference

When: Monday, September 21, 2020; 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual event

To register, please contact Pira Kumarasamy (pkumarasamy@ific.ca; 416-309-2317).

