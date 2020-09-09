CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Chief Financial Officer Kevin Boone will address the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Laguna Conference virtually Tuesday, September 15, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.



This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com . A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company website at http://investors.csx.com .

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com . Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX ) and follow us on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX ).

Contact:

Bill Slater, Investor Relations

904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397