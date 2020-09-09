HireVue Appoints Marta DeBellis as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Leadership in Hiring Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in virtual interviewing and assessments technology, today announced it has appointed Marta DeBellis as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). DeBellis brings to HireVue a wealth of high-impact, business-to-business marketing experience, having worked for leading multinational tech companies, including Intel, MRM/McCann, Adobe, and most recently with Instructure, where she served as CMO.

DeBellis will lead all of HireVue’s marketing efforts, including demand generation and digital marketing, product marketing, field marketing, international marketing and public relations. She is key to HireVue’s international growth plants, having managed extensive global marketing programs, particularly in Asia and Australia, early in her career while with Intel.

“Marta is well-suited to lead our efforts as we bring to market the future of employee hiring and onboarding with solutions for today’s real-world customer challenges,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “Her work across brands, most notably in launching and growing international awareness and demand in Adobe’s cloud solutions, shows that she brings the skillset HireVue needs at this time of significant growth.”

HireVue’s new CMO comes at a time of tremendous company momentum. The company’s virtual interviewing and assessment platform recently delivered its 15 millionth video-based interview after reaching the 10 million interview plateau only 13 months earlier.

“HireVue transforms customer hiring processes and the candidate experience to effectively engage and fairly evaluate jobseekers,,” said DeBellis. “By opening the interview process to a broader group of candidates and enabling anytime/anywhere access to interviews and assessments, companies can directly address diversity initiatives and adopt new approaches to work that are needed in a COVID era. Helping companies swiftly find the best-matched candidates quickly from a far broader pool of applicants will play an important role in our economy in these difficult times.”

