Rapsodo Announces Mobile Launch Monitor Upgrade to Include Net Capabilities for Indoor Use

The hand-held golf launch monitor now allows players to analyze their swings and track personal metrics from anywhere

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces the latest upgrade to its leading golf product, the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM). The MLM, which uses the same machine learning technology that helps all MLB teams track their performance, gives golfers the ability to analyze their swing by monitoring distance, ball speed, launch angle and more. With the incorporation of its new Net feature, users now have the option to use the MLM and track their metrics from virtually anywhere.



The MLM is the only launch monitor that uses the power and convenience of an iOS device to deliver pro-level data to golfers of every skill level. For existing MLM owners*, accessing the new Net capabilities is as simple as downloading the latest upgrade. For new MLM users, you can get started by downloading the MLM app, placing the connected smart phone or tablet in the MLM cradle looking down at the line of play, choosing net practice and watching the monitor analyze the swing.

Additional features of the net capability include:

Video swing playback

Video sharing capabilities – upload practice videos straight to your social channels

Club gapping that stores your typical distances for every club in your bag

Airplay compatibility

Shot library so you can review your shots over time

“At Rapsodo, we are always looking to innovate and put forth the best technology that we can take pride in,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “The Mobile Launch Monitor has been a huge success for our brand, but we believe there are always opportunities to expand and continue to better our products. Integrating Net capability is a prime example of how our team is constantly seeking ways to offer our customers new and exciting experiences – without asking them to buy a whole new device.”

With the Net capability upgrade, users now have the ability to practice their swings from virtually anywhere. Rather than being confined to practicing at a driving range or course, golfers can practice hitting into a net in their backyard, or even take it indoors in the winter months as long as there is sufficient space for the proper setup.

* MLM Net capability is available for select iPhones and iPads, including:

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPad Pro (11”) 2nd Gen, iPad Pro (12.9”) 3rd Gen, iPad Pro (12.9”) 4th Gen

Additional iOS devices will support MLM Net capability in the near future.

For more information on the MLM or to purchase, visit: rapsodo.com/introducing-rapsodo-mlm-net-feature

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .