Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,593 in the last 365 days.

GOVERNORS OF MAINE, NEW HAMPSHIRE AND VERMONT CALL ON PRESIDENT TRUMP TO REVERSE U.S. TARIFFS ON CANADIAN ALUMINUM

Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Vermont Governor Phil Scott are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse the re-imposition of a 10% tariff on imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada, citing the negative impact on manufacturers and supply chain businesses in northern New England.

Businesses, big and small, have built complex, integrated supply chains in aerospace, information technology, construction materials, food systems and more,” the governors said in their letter. “We strongly believe that this stance regarding Canadian aluminum will only hurt American manufacturers. It is time to look at solutions to elevate commerce on both sides of the border and not penalize key industries.”

In a letter sent to the President Tuesday, the governors highlighted the longstanding bilateral trade relationship between New England and Canada, which was strengthened by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that went into effect this summer. About half of all trade for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine companies is conducted with Canada.

The tariff will drastically raise costs and reduce competitiveness for aluminum-consuming industries in New England, disrupting manufacturing and technical production supply chains. Ultimately, artificially inflated costs will be passed on to consumers who are already struggling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canada and New England share more than just a border, we are allies, business partners, colleagues and family,” the governors added. “The important trade that we have shared throughout our history has formed co-dependent and mutually beneficial bonds that need to stay intact for us to all succeed in this partnership.”

Click here to view the full letter.

You just read:

GOVERNORS OF MAINE, NEW HAMPSHIRE AND VERMONT CALL ON PRESIDENT TRUMP TO REVERSE U.S. TARIFFS ON CANADIAN ALUMINUM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.