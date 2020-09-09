PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 1019 (Wago Road) Superstructure Replacement Project in East Manchester Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for Route 1019, Section 010 (Wago Road) bridge superstructure replacement project located over an unnamed diversion channel of Conewago Creek in East Manchester Township, York County, 0.8 miles south of York Haven. The purpose of this project is to provide continued safe and efficient access of Route 1019 over the diversion channel by addressing the deteriorating condition of the bridge. The project includes replacing the bridge superstructure which includes the bridge beams, deck and barrier, on the existing alignment. The existing structure is a 3- span prestressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge built in 1959. The structure has span lengths of 79.5 feet, 80 feet, and 79.5 feet respectively, and carries a roadway with two 12-foot lanes and 3-foot shoulders. The replacement superstructure will be a 3-span, prestressed concrete spread box beam carrying 12-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders. The existing horizontal alignment will be maintained, and the vertical alignment will be raised to accommodate a deeper superstructure depth. Additionally, the roadway will be reconstructed for approximately 250 feet along the northern approach to the bridge and 250 feet along the southern approach. The project also includes guide rail upgrades. This project will use staged construction. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control.

The project is currently in design, and construction work is expected to take place in the spring of 2023 and be completed in the fall of the same year. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online until October 7, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Wago Road Over Unnamed Diversion Channel.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Roumen Kachev, PennDOT Project Manager, at rkachev@pa.gov, or 717-787-4225 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

