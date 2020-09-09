Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet September 10

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2020

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10 in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

For individuals wanting to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

During the meeting, a public hearing will be held for Notice of Final Regulation Amending Regulation 61-63, Radioactive Materials (Title A), Document No. 4958. Anyone who plans to participate in the public hearing should complete the registration form prior to September 10, 2020. 

The agenda is available here.

###

 

