Agenda Announced and Registration Opens for the Powder Show Digital Flow

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration opens today for the Powder Show Digital Flow, presented by the International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition (iPBS). This digital event is free to attend and offers a range of learning and networking opportunities for manufacturers that handle or process powders & bulk solids. This “essential business community” of scientists, plant managers, and manufacturing executives develops, makes, and delivers over 70% of the products humans consume.

“Over its more than forty-year history, iPBS has become a strategically important event for the powder & bulk solids handling community. It’s a true one-stop shop for equipment, expertise, and technical training,” says Steve Everly, event director of iPBS and The Powder Show Digital Flow, Informa Markets Engineering. “We developed the Powder Show Digital Flow to ensure this essential sector can continue to learn and network during the pandemic—but this is only the first of our digital offerings,” Everly continued. "Nothing can replace the value of an in-person trade show. However, we believe expanding our digital & virtual offerings will enrich the live show experience, as well as help keep this global industry connected all year-round.”

The Powder Show Digital Flow will kick off with a keynote panel to discuss the state of the sector today and explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the post-pandemic future. Moderated by Dupont Senior Engineering Fellow Tim Bell, this session will bring together renowned powder and bulk solids experts from Purdue University, Jenike & Johanson, and Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center (KSU BSIC) for a dynamic discussion. Additional sessions will focus on topics such as computational modelling & simulation methods for powder & bulk solids, dust hazard analysis, as well as trends and technologies that will impact the powder & bulk solids sector. Attendees can also get up to speed on the core concepts & key techniques of powder & bulk solids handing and dry processing via 15-minute Tech Talks. The full agenda can be viewed here .

“We are excited to take part in the first edition of the Powder Show Digital Flow and share our perspective on trends and technologies impacting the powder & bulk solids sector,” said Rob Ward, chair of the PEMA-Informa Joint Show Vision Committee and immediate past president of the Association. “PEMA has served manufacturers of process equipment for 60 years and as the industry evolves, we are pleased to see that iPBS is evolving as well.”

Attendees can connect with potential partners and source their next projects by attending the AI-powered Speed Networking session, or the Supplier & Product Discovery Power Hour to meet with iPBS exhibitors where they can learn about the latest equipment and get to know the suppliers and service providers who can help develop, build, operate, and maintain powder & bulk solids handling processes.

This digital event is organized by Informa Markets Engineering, producers of the biennial International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition, with support from the event’s association partner, the Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (PEMA). Often referred to by attendees as the “Powder Show,” iPBS is the only event of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together the powder & bulk solids handling community together for over forty years.

A snapshot of the agenda is below:

Keynote: The Essential Business—The Powder & Bulk Solids Sector in the Pandemic

Renowned powder & bulk solids experts share their perspectives on the state of the sector today and explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the post-pandemic future.

Supplier & Product Discovery Power Hour: Get to know the Exhibitors

Discover new suppliers and products and connect with exhibitors directly via live chat and virtual business cards. Get started by creating your show planner today.

Tech Talks

Gain new insights on safe and efficient powder & bulk solids processing from industry experts Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, REMBE and more during these quick, easy-to-digest technical sessions.

Virtual Dust Hazard Analysis Walkthrough

Take a walk through a virtual cake mix plant with our team of combustible dust experts for a clearer understanding of DHAs and how they can guide you toward enhanced plant safety.

Panel: Cracking the Code of Modeling & Simulation for Powder & Bulk Solids Handling

Discover the possibilities and limits of computational modeling & simulation and learn how you can implement them in your own bulk solids handling and dry manufacturing process.

Innovation Hour

Come hear leading experts discuss innovations that address the processing industry’s top challenges.

Industry Update: Process Equipment Manufacturers Association (PEMA)

PEMA President, Rod Henricks, shares his perspective on trends and technologies that will impact the powder & bulk solids sector.

Virtual Happy Hour & Speed Networking

Take part in our 1:1 speed networking sessions —automatically match with potential partners and source projects. Sign up form coming soon.

