Republic Bank is America’s #1 Bank for Service

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , today unveils its brand new tagline as America’s #1 Bank for Service, following the results of a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned earlier this year by Forbes. The tagline will be rolled out in a series of advertisements, promotional materials and in-store marketing initiatives.



With legendary banker Vernon W. Hill, II at the helm, the Forbes award recognizes the Republic Bank model of creating FANS! not customers by delivering a unified customer experience in-store, online and via mobile.

As the top-scoring bank nationally on Forbes’ third-annual list of Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions, survey respondents noted that the presence of physical stores, longer hours than competitors, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting were key differentiators for Republic Bank. The list was derived from surveying nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Customers were asked a series of questions about their financial dealings, and the banks were rated on overall satisfaction in addition to five sub-dimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

Republic Bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 30 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 30 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com .

