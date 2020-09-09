ExamFX Named Best Overall SIE Exam Prep Course for 2020 by Investopedia

/EIN News/ -- Leawood, KS, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive, independent evaluation, Investopedia, one of the largest online financial and investing education sites, named ExamFX “Best Overall SIE Exam Prep Course” for 2020. The evaluation criteria included a review of price points, class options, and product offerings and tools available across Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam prep providers.

The SIE exam was established by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in 2018 to test candidates’ foundational knowledge of the securities industry. Passing the SIE exam is a mandatory corequisite for prospective securities industry professionals seeking to become registered representatives.

Scott Barnes, ExamFX General Manager states, “Being named Best Overall in the highly competitive arena of SIE exam prep represents a significant achievement for ExamFX. It is a ringing endorsement that will resonate with professionals beginning a career in the securities industry.”

Investopedia determined that ExamFX represents the best option for candidates looking to pass the SIE exam on their first attempt. They were particularly impressed with the ease of use and friendly interface of the ExamFX interactive learning portal, as well as the fact that they offer three distinct packages — including self-study, video study, and live online study. Additionally, Investopedia noted that ExamFX offers candidates a unique "Pass Guarantee," which demonstrates a high level of confidence in their training program. Investopedia recently posted these findings to its website in an article entitled, "The Best SIE Exam Prep Courses for 2020."

As with all of their courses, ExamFX designed the SIE exam prep to suit every learning preference and accommodate all budgets. Their intuitive platform offers effective study tools and provides comprehensive online training to individuals pursuing a career in the securities and insurance industries. ExamFX’s goal is to become partners in success with candidates, helping them pass their exam on the first attempt.



About ExamFX



ExamFX is an established leader in the development and delivery of online exam prep and continuing education training for the insurance and financial services industries. Since 1996, ExamFX has helped more than six million candidates prepare to pass their licensing and qualification exams. Through its learning platform, ExamFX offers candidates top-rated online training and a unique “Pass Guarantee.” ExamFX is proud to be part of the Ascend Learning family of businesses.



About Ascend Learning



Ascend Learning LLC is a leading provider of online educational content, software and analytics serving students, educational institutions and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

