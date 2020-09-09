Ondot Hosts Webinar on Digital-First Card Modernization for Financial Institutions

Special focus on Aite Group’s recent report on card modernization

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, will host a webinar called Why Cards Are the New Focus for Digital Transformation on Sep 22 at 2 pm EST/11 am PST.

The webinar will discuss the importance of a modern card program as the launching point for a financial institution’s digitalization journey. The webinar will feature David Shipper, a senior analyst with Aite Group Retail Banking and Payments practice, who will share key findings from his recent report on digital-first card programs within financial institutions. In addition, the panel will discuss what digital-first means for issuers; what card modernization looks like across the entire card program lifecycle, from application and onboarding to cardholder engagement; as well as other key findings from Aite Group’s report.

“The segment of cardholders who prefer to do business in a nondigital environment will become only smaller, so relying on customer loyalty and face-to-face interactions is not a long-term strategy,” said Shipper.

The webinar is free and people can register at https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/6615988857721/WN_qUT_O-lgRj-p-MBll7YjNA .

About Aite Group

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com