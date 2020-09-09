Global Carpet Market Is Expected to Reach $73.9 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Optimum pricing, timely delivery and high quality has propelled the global carpet market. By material, the nylon segment generated the major share in 2019, By geography, on the other hand, North America appeared as the highest share holder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global carpet market was estimated at $51.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $73.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Optimum pricing, timely delivery and high quality has propelled the global carpet market. Moreover, high-end technology backed by sustainability has worked as the prime factor supplementing the growth yet more. Also, emergence of antimicrobial, anti-allergenic technology, and LED-embedded carpets is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic caused major disruptions in the supply of raw materials and shaken the chain to a significant extent. Accordingly, the global carpet market has been badly impacted.

Nevertheless, with more and more government bodies coming up with ameliorated regulations and dictums, the market is expected to recoup its stance soon.

The global carpet market is analyzed across materials, end-users, sales channels, price points, and regions. Based on material, the nylon segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global carpet market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The polyester segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the study period.

Based on end-users, residential segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the commercial segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2026.

Based on regions, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. The other regions covered in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global carpet market report include Balta Group, Beaulieu International Group N.V., The Dixie Group, Tarkett S.A., Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Brumark, Dorsett industries, Mannington Mills, Inc., and Mohawk Industries, Inc. These players have adhered to a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to showcase their flair in the industry.

