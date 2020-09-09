Ideal Power To Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2020.



Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings and are scheduled to present as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/ipwr/1630674

A webcast of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.