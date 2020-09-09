Evoke Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that Dave Gonyer R.Ph., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt D’Onofrio, Chief Business Officer, are scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14 – September 16, 2020.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Monday, September 14, 2020 (presentation) Location: Virtual Time: 2:00 pm ET (presentation)

An audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available online at Evoke Pharma’s investor relations website at www.evokepharma.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation. Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with Evoke management may do so by contacting their H.C. Wainwright representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com .

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.