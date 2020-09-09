Stop & Shop Launches Back-to-School Snack Program to Assist Students Facing Food Insecurity Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic

Select Stores to Distribute Free Bags of Snacks to Help Students Stay Fueled and Focused

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With schools adopting hybrid or remote models of learning this fall, many students may continue to face a nutritional gap as parents struggle to afford groceries given the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic – and the need to buy additional food for a home-bound family. With food playing a vital role in student success, Stop & Shop today is launching a Back-to-School Snack Program to help ease the burden on families as a result of the pandemic and ensure students are fueled for a successful school year.



Beginning Wednesday, September 9th and running through early October, the Stop & Shop Back-to-School Snack Program will provide a free bag of better-for-you snacks, as well as hand sanitizer, to students who visit one of the supermarket’s 52 stores hosting the program. The participating stores include all twenty-seven Stop & Shop locations in New York City, nine Boston, MA, stores and four Providence, RI, stores, as well as select stores in Westchester, NY; Western Massachusetts; Bridgeport & the Hartford area in CT; and Fall River, MA.

Each store will have a weekly distribution where parents and kids can go to a designated table to receive their free bag of snacks. The parent, guardian or child will be requested to show a school ID, and there is a limit of 1 snack bag per child, per week. The distribution dates vary by store, and customers can look for a sign at their local store to indicate when the event will take place each week.

“With COVID-19, we know that food insecurity has increased in the United States – and studies show that is particularly true for households with young children,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We hope our snack program will make a difference in the lives of thousands of families and students across our communities.”

Each bag contains snacks that will appeal to students of all ages:

RX Kids™ Double Chocolate Bar: a protein bar for kids

Whisps®: light, crunchy cheese crisps that are delicious low-carb, high-protein snack

Sparkling Ice®: Sparkling Water. Zero Sugar. Full of Flavor

MadeGood® Chocolate Banana Bars & Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares: better-for-you versions of beloved treats!

CLIF Kid Z-Bar®: organic energy snack made for kids

Creative Roots: plant-powered hydration in a variety of fruit flavors

The bag will also include a bottle of Life to Go hand sanitizer, as well as a sidewalk chalk set.

Snack bag distribution varies by week, so customers are encouraged to check with their local participating store for details. For more information about how Stop & Shop is supporting its local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit http://www.stopandshop.com/covid .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer research and care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA Company, employs more than 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.





Media Contact: Stefanie Shuman - Stefanie.Shuman@stopandshop.com