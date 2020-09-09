OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor Two Medical Meetings in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support for the Scoliosis Research Society (“SRS”), including the Company’s Gold Level sponsorship for the 55th Annual Meeting & Course taking place virtually on September 9-13. The Company will also continue its support as a Platinum Level Sponsor for the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine (“AACPDM”), which will take place virtually on September 23-26.



In addition to its sponsorship, OrthoPediatrics will provide educational grants and scholarships for physicians to attend SRS. SRS meeting attendees are invited to join discussions featuring ApiFix on Sunday, September 13th. Additionally, OrthoPediatrics will provide scholarships, educational support, and a virtual exhibit for AACPDM showcasing the Company’s products, and live chat sessions with surgeon customers and members of the OrthoPediatrics business teams.

OrthoPediatrics’ President, David Bailey, stated, “As a leader in the pediatric orthopedic space, it is part of our duty to help physicians access the necessary resources to improve the care of children with orthopedic conditions. We are pleased to partner with organizations that align with our mission and are grateful for the opportunities to train surgeons with our best-in-class solutions and help shape the future of the industry. It is encouraging to see the educational courses continuing to take place with the virtual formats. We are proud of our team’s ability to quickly adapt and provide meaningful engagements for eager surgeons from all over the world.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

Investor Contact

The Ruth Group

Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7024

epoalillo@theruthgroup.com



