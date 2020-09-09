Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eyenovia to Present at the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer and John Gandolfo, Eyenovia’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

Details of the presentation are below:

Event: 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Presentation Time: 2:30-2:50 PM ET

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, please visit www.eyenovia.com.

Company Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Investor Contact:
The Ruth Group
Carol Ruth
Phone: 646-536-7004
cruth@theruthgroup.com

 

Primary Logo

