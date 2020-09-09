Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference which runs from September 14-18, 2020.

To access the live webcast and archived recordings for each presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations . Recordings will be available for 60 days following the event.

About Phathom

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma .

