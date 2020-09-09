BrandVerge Launches Case Study for IAB NewFronts; Unveils Latest Product Features and Prepares to Promote the Podcast Upfronts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandVerge , a premium advertising marketplace for media buyers and sellers, today launched a new case study that demonstrates the success of the private marketplace created exclusively for the IAB NewFronts this past June.



“One of the IAB’s priorities is to create solutions that keep the digital advertising economy thriving in an increasingly complicated and omnichannel world - it has become increasingly difficult to transact and tools like BrandVerge chip away at that to make things easier.” Said Craig Coleman, IAB SVP Events. “[To create the] connective tissue for NewFronts, we asked agencies first hand and discovered that BrandVerge was already top of mind, so the partnership was a natural and obvious choice.”

The company is celebrating a successful second year of business. In addition to partnering with the IAB for NewFronts and the upcoming Podcast Upfront, BrandVerge experienced a dramatic uptick in engagement with a 1065% increase in time spent on platform and 467% increase in total outreach. On the heels of this momentum, BrandVerge is announcing a series of product enhancements designed to give clients an edge, especially while work-at-home continues to disrupt the traditional process for transacting premium advertising deals.

“Our mission has always been to make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact in an increasingly complex advertising ecosystem. That ecosystem has been upended in 2020 due to a number of factors, so our focus has been to add as much value as possible through the BrandVerge platform,” said Mollie Kehoe, co-founder at BrandVerge.

Brand new personalized dashboards for both buy and sell side clients creates a new level of value for BrandVerge users. Sellers receive on-demand access to insights and analytics regarding in-market performance for their proposals and profiles, while buyers are prompted to pick up where they left off and dive directly into new content, ultimately aiding marketplace discovery and education.

“We also launched another new feature, Beyond BrandVerge, that enables sellers to use their BrandVerge portfolio as a destination outside of BrandVerge, so their prospects can search, browse and interact with their content,” said Lynn Browne, co-founder at BrandVerge. “Our clients constantly create beautiful proposals that highlight their capabilities, so allowing them to expand exposure for that effort was really important to us.”

When used together, the seller dashboard and Beyond BrandVerge provide sales organizations with brand new metrics to inform the premium advertising sales cycle. Together, these new features launched just in time to further enhance BrandVerge’s partnership with the IAB. With the Podcast Upfront Marketplace, powered by BrandVerge, launching on September 9th, 2020, participating presenters will have full access to these tools and be empowered to create additional momentum for their sponsorship packages. To read BrandVerge’s new case study, visit [insert final link].

