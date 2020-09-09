Channel Partners Names ConnectWise Executive 2020 Circle of Excellence Leader of the Year 

ConnectWise’s Arlin Sorensen recognized for his leadership and dedication to creating business value for customers

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that Channel Partners has selected Arlin Sorensen, vice president of brand and ecosystem evangelism at ConnectWise, as the 2020 Circle of Excellence Leader of the Year.



Now in its seventh year, the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence program is a collection of leaders in the channel recognized for helping their partners create better business value for their customers. The program recognizes leaders who display vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel.

Sorensen’s role at ConnectWise began when the company acquired HTG Peer Groups in 2018. As the group’s founder, Sorensen transferred his enthusiasm for and dedication to the channel into his new position. He is now responsible for leading ConnectWise’s brand advocacy strategy while serving as a thought leader to the IT services community. Sorensen also contributes to peer group strategies and platform development and is an ambassador to the ConnectWise strategy.

“I’m honored to be recognized for this award and credit it to the growth of our peer groups,” Sorensen said. “These groups provide timely information from different parts of the world and unique perspectives. When you have conversations with other partners in the space, it can promote fresh thinking. These communities also help people cope with the social and emotional challenges of these times. We don't just focus on business; we focus on people. Being surrounded by individuals you trust and who genuinely care has had a significant impact on the peer groups throughout 2020.”

HTG Peer Groups is now known as IT Nation Evolve , and Sorensen applies his 35 years of channel experience to assisting members of the organization with their business and personal growth, while helping them achieve their overall goals. Over the past year, Sorensen revised the ConnectWise advisory council strategy and added role-based peer groups for service and sales executives, M&A, CFOs and security, with the promise of more to come.

To learn more about the Circle of Excellence program, visit the Channel Partners Awards page.

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise .

PR Contacts: Elizabeth Bassler, ConnectWise Ebassler@connectwise.com Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown PR 512.373.8500, connectwise@touchdownpr.com