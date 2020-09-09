Konica Minolta Named a Worldwide Leader by IDC MarketScape for Print Transformation

Recognized for Strong Portfolio to Support Clients in Growing their Digital Maturity

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has been named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: ‘Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment’ (doc #US45354420, August 2020).

Konica Minolta has pursued an active approach to significantly grow its product portfolio and capabilities, leveraging its expertise in technology, products and workflow solutions to provide clients with the tools and competencies to support their digital transformation. The IDC MarketScape states that “Konica Minolta has successfully executed this plan in targeted areas such as managed IT services, security, voiceover IP (VoIP), enterprise content management, business process outsourcing and vertical specific ERP and CRM solutions.” The report notes that “…customers seeking more than just a refresh of their printer/MFP portfolio and more of a vision of the workplace's evolution into the future may want to consider Konica Minolta.”

Konica Minolta’s respective portfolio is also recognized by the IDC MarketScape in its report, as its product evolution involves a continuum of products and services including hardware, managed services, and business process automation integrated into an Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company maintains a client-centric approach to portfolio development in order to build profitable business solutions with its clients as they navigate through their digital transformation journeys to support the Workplace of the Future™. IDC MarketScape assessed that “Konica Minolta believes that technology needs to be human centered, so understanding the motivations, wants, and needs of the worker is essential. The company will focus on the ‘why’ when implementing new technology and not just the ‘how’.”

“Throughout the pandemic, Konica Minolta focused on using innovation and technology to solve clients’ business challenges. We reimagined, repackaged and repurposed existing technologies to create new offerings to help companies maintain business continuity,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “The IDC MarketScape’s assessment is a testament to our ongoing hard work and efforts to assist clients with the acceleration toward digital transformation, and further imparts confidence amongst our clients that we will continue to pivot as the world of work further evolves.”

One main reason for the positioning as a leader is Konica Minolta’s transition toward being a partner for holistic printing and office IT solutions. The report highlights a specific product example of Konica Minolta’s digital solutions: “Konica Minolta's MarketPlace platform represents a key element in the company's Intelligent Connected Workplace vision. The Konica Minolta MarketPlace platform makes it easy for customers to access the tools they need to connect their MFPs to various industry-related, security and cloud service apps. Konica Minolta’s bizhub i-Series devices are increasingly becoming the centerpiece of the ‘Intelligent Connected Workplace’ of its customers.”

Amongst its IT solutions, Konia Minolta is also providing its small and medium-sized business clients with a literal ‘hub’ for their IT: Workplace Hub. Available in different versions, it brings together best-in-class hardware with compatible software and managed services, unburdening and empowering their IT. Konica Minolta’s leadership role in driving the digitalization makes it an attractive partner both for clients as well as investors.

Within the framework of its DX Stock 2020 program, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) organized the Competitive IT Strategy Company Stock Selection. It highlights companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange that are particularly attractive for investors that prioritize improving corporate value over the medium to long term. As one of those companies, Konica Minolta has been highly rated with regard to the potential of its new business model, including digital transformation support services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under its Intelligent Connected Workplace. Learn more online.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

