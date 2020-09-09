Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road improvements on M-116 and US-10 begin Monday in Ludington

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mason

HIGHWAYS: M-116 and US-10 (Lakeshore Drive/Ludington Avenue)

CLOSEST CITY: Ludington

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.1 million to improve US-10/M-116 (Ludington Avenue) from Rowe Street to Lakeshore Drive, and Lakeshore Drive north to Tinkham Avenue. The project includes asphalt resurfacing and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride, extend the service life of the roadway and improve pedestrian safety.   

