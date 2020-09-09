Risk Strategies Acquires Securitas Insurance Partners

Specialist in investment portfolio companies adds expertise to growing national private equity practice

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Securitas Insurance Partners, LLC , a specialty brokerage focused on the retail insurance and risk management needs of venture capital and private equity backed portfolio companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Companies that are part of a private equity or venture capital investment portfolio, or simply focused on growing through acquisition, face complicated and often high stakes risks,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies’ CEO. “Securitas is a leader in identifying and mitigating these risks. We saw that expertise as a great fit for our growing national Private Equity practice.”

Risk Strategies’ national practice, which dates back to the firm’s earliest days, significantly expanded in 2019 with the acquisition of private equity specialist, Krauter & Company. Acquiring Securitas builds on this momentum, increasing operational depth while adding expertise in assisting non-private equity entities with their growth through acquisition risk and insurance needs.

“Managing the evolving risk and insurance needs of investment portfolio companies is not a job for a generalist,” said Michael McFadden, Founder and Managing Partner of Securitas Insurance Partners. “We saw joining Risk Strategies as a seamless way to scale up our specialty approach with a firm equally experienced in this space.”

Headquartered just outside of Philadelphia, Securitas is a leading industry expert in its specialty with national and international clients in life science, healthcare, technology, new energy and financial services. The firm offers industry and risk-specific products and services to local, national and international clients during all growth stages including:

Insurance programs tailored for emerging companies

Corporate risk management programs

Management liability and professional E&O solutions

Employee benefits and health & welfare services

Pre-transaction insurance program due diligence

Executive protection, loss control services and coverage for specialty industries.

Neil Krauter, Risk Strategies’ Private Equity Practice Leader, added, “I have known Michael for over 20 years and look forward to joining forces to the benefit of our mutual client base. The strategic fit could not be more seamless, and our teams are perfectly aligned for growth.”

Securitas typically works with its clients throughout the life cycle of their investment, supporting acquisitions and divestitures, as well as the ongoing programmatic insurance needs of the portfolio companies. Client account staffing is predicated on putting senior level people in hands-on positions, matching their experience, expertise and proven track record to ensure a strong client relationship, as well as effective brokerage negotiation and claims management.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, health care and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.