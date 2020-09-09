Tier One Partners Adds Former JPMorgan Comms Executive McGrail to Agency Team

/EIN News/ -- Seasoned communications professional and journalist joins agency’s growing roster of client counselors

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, LLC, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency, announced it has added strategic communications professional Brendan McGrail to its team as an account manager. McGrail brings to Tier One his wealth of experience in the business and financial markets, having implemented dynamic brand strategies and developed creative solutions for marketing and advertising campaigns.

McGrail most recently served as director of communications for BondLink in Boston and The Hermitage Club in Vermont, after five years in internal communications with JPMorgan. As a former journalist, Brendan has covered the municipal bond market for Bloomberg News, as well as professional sports for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

"Brendan brings a strong news sense combined with marketing savvy that’s tremendously valuable to our clients," said Sue Parente, managing partner at Tier One. "He’ll be a great asset to our growing team of financial services and business sector specialists.”

In his position as an account manager, McGrail will help direct Tier One’s financial services client portfolio, providing critical counsel and developing media relations and thought leadership strategies for clients.

Brendan received a B.A. in history and English from Worcester State and is currently pursuing a master’s in communications at Johns Hopkins.

About Tier One

Tier One Partners is a full-service PR, digital, and content marketing agency that helps companies thrive on change. Our agile communications approach turns B2B and B2C clients in technology, digital healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and marketing services into category leaders by steadily aligning their missions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. Our earned media, creative content, and digital marketing strategies combined with our relentless pursuit of results, bring our clients’ visions and missions to the forefront — and keep them there. For more information, visit tieronepr.com



Follow us on Twitter

Become a fan on Facebook

Media Contact:

Krista Donnelly

Tier One Partners

(781) 307-3653

kdonnelly@tieronepr.com