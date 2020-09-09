Data Security, Support for Small Businesses and Best Value Are Critical Factors in Crowley Solutions’ Successful First Carrier RFP with JAGGAER

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowley Solutions , a leading provider of government services, has successfully executed its first event procuring land transportation carriers using JAGGAER’s Sourcing Optimizer and Rate Manager. Crowley selected these solutions based on the JAGGAER platform’s support for supplier vetting and multi-level decision criteria, ease of use, holistic event analytics, and JAGGAER’s data security management.



By using the JAGGAER platform, Crowley efficiently managed the selection and support of large trucking companies and small business carriers critical to Crowley’s provision of supply chain and transportation management services for diverse U.S. government agencies and Department of Defense (DoD) commands. These services are used in rapid response operations, the provision of vital in-transit visibility, better control of load optimization, and many other services.

More than 300 carriers participated in Crowley’s spring event, where JAGGAER’s Sourcing Optimizer and Rate Manager efficiently managed bidding requirements, optimized cost structures and leveraged the vital non-cost performance requirements of supporting small businesses.

The JAGGAER solution provided Crowley the capability to set realistic rate parameters against market conditions. The result was a concise process of benchmarking, bid submission, and bid analysis for both Crowley stakeholders and the participating carriers.

“We are intensely proud to be helping Crowley to meet its commitments to American service personnel and to the American taxpayer,” said JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau. “As an organization we have become increasingly attuned to the evolving needs of our customers in specific vertical sectors such as transportation and logistics and focus our development efforts on meeting those needs. It is always rewarding to see validation for this work in their successes.”

“Crowley’s high-quality, end-to-end supply chain services depend on incorporating and managing the transportation services provided by a large network of carriers with diverse capabilities,” said Patrick Wallace, Vice President, Government Supply Chain Solutions, at Crowley. “By leveraging JAGGAER technology, we enhanced the selection of carriers, and our operations, providing opportunities for our carriers and delivering value to our customer.”

Technology plays a critical role in helping Crowley meet the needs of the DoD agencies, such as the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and the ultimate customers: U.S. warfighters and first responders. Crowley’s services encompass multi-modal deliveries of sophisticated cargoes to remote locations throughout North America, Europe and globally -- all requiring high quality technology to support operations.

Cargo managed by Crowley under the Defense Freight Transportation Services (DFTS) contract, awarded in 2017 by the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), includes deliveries for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), United Services Contract (USC), General Services Administration (GSA), and across more than 30 Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) sites in North America. Data security was another critical factor in Crowley’s choice of JAGGAER, as the DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requires companies bidding on certain defense contracts to meet its cybersecurity standards. JAGGAER met this security requirement, delivering a secure event to support vendor selection for Crowley’s DFTS contract deliverables.

“We were looking for a sourcing solution capable of embracing the unique, and sometimes complex, requirements of our military. Not only do Department of Defense requirements include transportation of diverse cargoes to an array of destinations, these moves require strong data security protections,” said Angela Reno, Director of Procurement, Crowley Solutions. “JAGGAER gives us an intuitive platform, easy to use and even easier to execute, while providing confidence in a secure execution.”

Passionate about Small Business Companies

Crowley devotes significant resources to building long-term relationships with its carriers and suppliers, and especially with small businesses. This focus is fully aligned with USTRANSCOM’s goals to include companies certified as Small Disadvantaged Business, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Veteran Owned Small Business, Woman Owned Small Business and HUBZone Small Business (Historically Under-utilized Business Zones). JAGGAER’s platform provided tools to navigate complex contracting and business proposal needs, so even very small trucking companies could be included. The result was an expanded carrier base by leveraging the platform to manage operations in addition to building small business support.

“I was surprised at just how easy JAGGAER is to use. Many small business trucking companies do not have the experience or internal resources to navigate complex RFP tools. Using JAGGAER meant that even the smallest trucking companies could be included,” said Jerome Thomas, Manager, Global Carrier Development, at Crowley.

“We not only can see what we need, but what carriers want – and create a win-win. As we further explore these capabilities, we have the potential to make the taxpayer dollar go further while reducing supplier risk both for Crowley and the DoD,” said Olivia Jones, Pricing Analyst, Crowley Solutions

About Crowley Solutions

Crowley Solutions provides global supply chain services including truck, rail, air, and ocean transportation as well as global freight forwarding; maritime solutions comprised of naval architecture and marine engineering services, vessel management, chartering, towing, port and range operations, and foreign military sales; energy services including petroleum storage, distribution by sea and land, fuel over the shore and liquified natural gas solutions, and technology solutions that move customers to the forefront of transportation management, data analysis, automation and cyber security.

About Crowley

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 128-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family- and employee-owned company that provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets. Crowley operates under four business units: Crowley Logistics, a logistics supply chain division that includes ocean liner services; Crowley Shipping, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual fuel (LNG) vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose, tugboats and barges; engineering; project management; and naval architecture through its subsidiary Jensen Maritime; Crowley Fuels, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division that also provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related services; and Crowley Solutions, which focuses on global government services and program management, government ship management, expeditionary logistics and government-oriented freight transportation services. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at www.crowley.com .

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

