Fountain Therapeutics Moves Corporate Headquarters to Lilly Gateway Labs in South San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Therapeutics (“Fountain”), a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age, today announced it has moved its corporate headquarters to Lilly Gateway Labs in South San Francisco upon selection by Eli Lilly and Company. The company joins a select group of emerging biotech companies spearheading innovation in drug discovery and development in the Bay Area.



“We are honored to have been selected as one of the Bay Area companies to join Lilly’s first shared innovation laboratory,” said John Dimos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Fountain Therapeutics. “We appreciate Lilly’s support of our unique technology and approach for the discovery and development of drugs that reverse cellular age to treat age-related conditions. This collaboration will enable our team to leverage Lilly’s scientific and operational expertise in an environment that fosters scientific innovation. The move comes at a critical time for the company as we finalize initial testing of our early drug candidates in animal studies and prepare to select potential clinical candidates and indications for development.”

Julie Gilmore, Ph.D., site head and chief operations officer of Lilly Gateway Labs, added, “We opened Lilly Gateway Labs with the goal of speeding the discovery of innovative medicines. Fountain’s artificial intelligence technology, which supports the company’s unique target-free approach to drug discovery and development, is a great example of the type of breakthrough innovation we were looking to bring into the facility. We are excited to provide an innovative space for Fountain’s team of experts to work on drug development efforts for age-related health conditions and to bring new medical solutions to enable healthy aging.”

About Lilly Gateway Labs

Lilly Gateway labs, Eli Lilly and Company’s first shared innovation lab designed to speed the discovery of innovative medicines, offers companies potential access to Lilly scientists, team members and executives, as well as exposure to Lilly's scientific and functional expertise. With over 65,000 square feet of space, Lilly Gateway Lab has been designed with private lab modules and open areas for collaboration. Companies who work in Lilly Gateway Labs have the potential to collaborate with Lilly on projects of mutual interest, participate in shared learning forums with Lilly experts and partners, and have the potential for financial investment from Lilly, venture funds, or both.

About Fountain Therapeutics

Fountain Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age. The company’s cell-based AI-driven technology platform predicts the age of cells with unprecedented precision. This technology, in combination with proprietary animal models and the expertise of leaders in aging research and computation, have enabled the company to create a unique and powerful engine for the discovery and development of therapeutics that reverse cellular age. Fountain’s technology and target-free approach introduce a new avenue to advance therapies for age-related health conditions.

For more information please visit https://www.fountaintx.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @FountainTx .

Media Contact:

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com