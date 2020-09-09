Marianna Naturals Corp. Innovates Personalized Online Shopping Experience Through Strategic New Partnership with Perfect Corp’s YouCam Technology

/EIN News/ -- Fans of the Brand Can Enjoy Personalized Real-Time Skin Diagnostics Paired with Product Recommendations through the Buzzing Beauty Brand’s Website; Launching Fall 2020



MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular plant-based skincare line, Marianna Naturals Corp., is taking an innovative approach to personalizing the online shopping experience for customers, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, by strategically partnering with Perfect Corp., to offer complimentary real-time skin diagnostics to analyze four of the most popular beauty concerns, spots, wrinkles, texture and dark circles, available on the beauty brand’s website, launching November 2020.



Perfect Corp, the leading global beauty technology solutions provider, will revolutionize the user experience, pairing Marianna Natural’s with YouCam, Perfect Corp’s most advanced technology in augmented reality and artificial intelligence, which scans the user’s face within seconds and provides an instant in-detail analysis paired with a recommended custom skincare regime using Marianna Natural’s products, crafted exclusively off the individual customer’s diagnostic results.

“It was important to us to create a truly interactive online-experience for our customers, who crave customization and personalization,” said Joel DeBellefeuille, President & Chief Executive Officer of Marianna Naturals Corp. “We’ve experienced an increase in online sales since the start of COVID-19, demonstrating a rapid trend and behavior in how consumers are choosing to shop. Our team innovated a solution that allows customers to enjoy the luxury of safely shopping online without having to sacrifice the human touch of a personalized recommendation based on their skincare needs.”

This game-changing real-time solution, which optimizes for both desktop and mobile use, merges high-tech virtual and mobile platforms with a passion for beauty and skincare. The advanced YouCam technology uses 106-point real-time facial landmarks, with AI-trained 3D facial recognition and deep learning technology for a hyper-realistic virtual skin diagnostic experience through your mobile device. Once the user’s face has been scanned by the camera, the user will receive product recommendations based on their skin health results generated by the powerful tool. Consumers will be able to see the improvement of their skin’s health in real-time.

After selecting the recommended product, users can seamlessly navigate to check-out for a one-tap purchase experience. The user also has the option to share their results and product recommendations through social media. In addition to skin diagnostic integration on Marianna Naturals Corp’s website, a selection of Marianna Natural Corp.’s products will also be featured within Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup app Skin Score experience. The powerful software provides the company with full access to SKU management, analytics & tracking, giving extreme value proposition to the brand. The company is confident that an increase of sales, customer acquisition and retention will sky-rocket after the software launch and integration into the Marianna Natural’s Corp website, as well as their popular American-based sister brand, Beauty Kitchen.

Through the highly anticipated partnership with Perfect Corp., and the powerful new suggestive sales technique being implemented, Marianna Naturals Corp. forecasts an increase in products sold per transaction and a surge in sales as interest in DIY skincare continues to increase rapidly.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at www.perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufacture fresh handmade CBD and non-CBD beauty care, personal care, and cosmetics products. It was created from the hugely popular Beauty Kitchen YouTube series. The founder, Heather Marianna, a bubbly social media personality, translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural beauty and skincare product line. Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Beauty Kitchen is regularly featured in: Forbes, The Source, MTV, Bravo, The New York Post, People, Vegas, Star Magazine, Radar Online and many more media outlets with a large following of celebrities who use their products which include; , Christina Milian, David Arquette, George Lopez, Larissa Lima, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, Candace Cameron, Jen Harley, Lou Ferrigno, Dascha Polanco, Lisa Vanderpump, Viola Davis and more.

