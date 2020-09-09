SYNAPSE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELIAS TO ENABLE RAPID COURSE CREATION FOR 11,000 HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS
Relias partners with Synapse to provide Course Creator to their customers, enabling agility in course creation during this time of increased demand.
Synapse, a provider of software for learning and development teams, today announced a strategic partnership with Relias, a software company specializing in education for healthcare providers. Together, customers of the Relias Learning Management System (LMS) will have the ability to develop e-learning courses and content with increased agility through a real-time digital interface.
— Ryan Austin, CEO, Synapse
The Synapse platform, named Course Creator within the Relias LMS, extends the functionality Relias offers its customers to encompass the full lifecycle of learning content development and delivery. So, in addition to uploading, deploying, tracking and maintaining education and licensure, Relias customers will also be able to create and self-author courses.
“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Relias,” said Synapse CEO Ryan Austin. “Being able to help them reduce variations in care for the over 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers they support is an incredibly important mission and we’re proud to play a part in it.”
This partnership will be formally announced by the Relias team at their premier healthcare conference, Impact Nation, September 15-16, 2020. Maria Samot VP, Content Development at
Relias, and Austin will co-deliver a presentation showcasing the solution.
“We are excited to introduce Course Creator to help our customers build efficiency and save time. This new feature fosters collaboration with subject matter experts, incorporates adult learning principles, and facilitates best practices when creating online courses,” said Samot.
This partnership comes at a time when healthcare organizations are under increased pressure to deliver much needed training to their organizations. “Their ability to double the productivity of their training teams by being able to rapidly author and deliver e-learning content will have a significant impact” said Austin.
About Synapse
Synapse helps companies around the world improve the productivity of their corporate learning and development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines training intake, project prioritization, capacity planning and content design processes to make training teams more digital, agile and efficient. Founded in 2015, Synapse has clients in multiple sectors and is based out of Toronto Canada with offices in San Diego and Merida, Mexico. For more information about Synapse software, visit www.getsynapse.com.
About Relias
For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: Relias.com
Kristy Sadler
SYNAPSE
+1 416-998-2355
